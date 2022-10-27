Nigeria’s flamingoes on Wednesday lost their bid to play in their first ever final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after losing to Columbia.

The Coach Olowookere led side lost the game 6-5 on penalties after playing out a goalless draw against the South American side.

Goalkeeper Omilana was more of the saving grace for the Nigerian girls in a game largely dominated by the Colombians as she had to keep her side in the game with some saves in the match.

Nigeria started the game much more threatening, but Colombia – after overcoming instability witnessed in the early stages of the game – recovered and managed to keep the opponents at bay.

With penalties in mind, Linda Jiwuaku – who was Nigeria’s penalty shootout hero against the USA – was brought in for Omilana in the 90th minute, but the tactical change did not prevent Colombia from advancing after successful conversions made by Gabriela Rodriguez, Stefania Perlaza, Mary Alvarez, Linda Caicedo, Juana Ortegon, and Mary Espitaleta, while Yesica Munoz missed.

The Flamingos saw two of their penalties – taken by Josephine Edafe and Comfort Folorunsho – saved while Edet Offiong, Edidiong Etim, Miracle Usani, Shakirat Oyinlola, and Taiwo Afolabi scored.

While it’s the first time a South American will be playing in the final of the tournament, the Nigeria team will have to set their sights on the bronze medal when they play the third place final on Saturday against Germany who they lost 2-1 to in their opening match of the tournament.