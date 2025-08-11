Borno State Judicial Service Commission has taken disciplinary action against a magistrate for misconduct and promoted 97 staff members.

Magistrate Yusuf Garba of Chief Magistrate Court 4 in Wulari, Maiduguri, was demoted for misdirecting government revenue of N100,000.

A statement issued to journalists yesterday in Maiduguri by the acting secretary of the State’s Judicial Service Commission, Saleh Khala Jidda, said the commission found Magistrate Yusuf Garba guilty of misconduct and directed him to report to the chief registrar for reassignment to a position in the registry cadre.

An investigation by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee found that the magistrate “misdirected government revenue of N100,000.

“As a result, the Judicial Service Commission removed him from the post of Magistrate and directed him to report to the Chief Registrar for reassignment to a position in the Registry Cadre,” Jidda said.

He said the commission also promoted 97 staff members across various grades, including 2 senior magistrates to Chief Magistrates, Grade II.

He said others include 10 Magistrates Grade I promoted to Senior Magistrates Grade II and 11 Principal Registrars II promoted to Principal Registrars I.

Jidda said the Borno Judicial Service Commission emphasised its commitment to ensuring justice and fairness in its courts, while also punishing corrupt staff members and rewarding honest and diligent ones.

“The commission urged the public to report any corrupt staff members,” he said.

This development demonstrates the commission’s efforts to maintain integrity and professionalism within the judiciary.