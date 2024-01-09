The screening of over 400,000 applicants for police constables recruitment commenced yesterday across the country, with the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, commending the Police Recruitment Board, while calling for improved efficiency.

Arase, who presided over the setting up of the Recruitment Situation Room at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja, said there was still room for improvement, insisting that the field workers should not lower their guard but strive to improve on a daily basis.

He said the screening exercise is the first formal contact between the candidates and the officers of the commission and the police.

Arase commended the synergy amongst the institutions that make up the Police Recruitment Board and promised that the commission will ensure that the entire exercise will be a success.

The spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said, “The screening of over 400,000 Nigerian youths who successfully applied for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force took off successfully across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“Although there were the usual early teething problems, reports from the Commission’s team leads in the states confirmed that the exercise was up and already running.

“The commission is handling the credentials screening while the officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are handling that of the physical.

“Officers from the Ministry of Police Affairs, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Police Trust Fund (PTF) and police colleges are also on ground at the venues.”

Meanwhile, the commission has provided dedicated telephone lines and other social media platforms for Nigerians to complain or seek necessary information on the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The numbers are 08094767777(Compliance Monitoring Unit),08140725559 (South West), 08136441079 (South South), 08133541818(North East) 08138104008 (North Central) 08146642379(North West) 08100867218(South East and 07036403339(WhatsApp).