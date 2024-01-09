Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced the much-awaited automation of the process for passport application and issuance, a promise made by the President Bola Tinubu -led administration in 2023.

The reform, which was widely expected following an announcement by the minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in 2023, becomes the first online portal for passport application that would allow applicants apply and complete their processes online without human contact.

The minister had in December last year, hinted that the federal government was working to ensure a fully automated system of passport application in the country, disclosing that the system was 99 percent done.

Tunji-Ojo explained during a demonstration session of the online portal with the Comptroller -general, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Caroline Adepoju, that the application platform would serve both international and Nigerian applicants.

He stated that the initiative, does not only represent a leap toward efficiency but substantial enhancement to the country’s security, and total elimination of manual document submission and physical visits to immigration offices.

He said, “Under the new automated system, Nigerians will only need to visit immigration centres for fingerprint biometrics, simplifying the passport application process by reducing the face-to-face requirements and making it more convenient for applicants.

“Part of the reforms we are putting in place now is that when you want to enroll for your passport you fill your forms online, you make your payment online, you upload your passport photographs and other supporting documents from the comfort of your homes.”

Tunji-Ojo, who further highlighted that the new system will among other benefits save the vulnerable in the society the inconvenience of travelling to Abuja for processes as simple as “a change of name ‘ said, applicants can complete this process conveniently from their homes.

The automated system is also intended to enhance security by quickly identifying fraudulent passport applications. With document verification officers stationed nationwide, the system will ensure thorough scrutiny of passport applications across all local government areas, contributing to national security measures.

According to him, the enhanced passport application process represents a significant advancement in the country’s security. It promises quicker detection of fake passport applications and aims to reduce blockages, reinforcing the overall efficiency and reliability of the passport issuance system.

The automation, in the minister’s words, “will reduce manual intervention, minimise bottlenecks, and enhance the overall speed and responsiveness of the passport application system, leading to increased efficiency.

“It can help save costs by reducing the need for extensive manual processing. This is because digital submissions and streamlined workflows minimise paperwork, cutting down on materials and resources traditionally associated with paper-based applications,” he stated.