Fresh from their inspiring performances at the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America, Nigeria’s duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume have arrived at Team Nigeria camp in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The two Nigerian superstars breezed into the Commonwealth Games Birmingham (CGB) Games Village in the early hours of Thursday to a rousing welcome by officials and athletes alike.

Amusan, the World Record holder and recently crowned World Champion in the 100m hurdles and Long Jumper, Ese Brume, are favourites to clinch Gold in their different events as they did at Gold Coast, Australia in 2018.

Athletics experts and coaches in Team Nigeria camp believe the positive energy and momentum of both Amusan and Brume will boost the confidence of the other athletes in camp.