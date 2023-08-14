Communal War: Ebonyi Communities Sign Pact

The people of Effium and Ezza-Effium communities in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State yesterday unanimously resolved to bring to an end the over two years of communal conflict with the signing of ceasefire agreement in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The communal war which has claimed hundreds of lives with properties worth billions destroyed started on the 21st of 2021 following a disagreement over who controls the motor park located in the community.

The two warring communities signed the ceasefire agreement before the peace and reconciliation committee in Abakaliki after several meetings with the committee and security chiefs in the state.

The ceasefire agreement was read to the warring communities before its signing by the state commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Donatus Ilang.

The agreement reads in parts “a ceasefire agreement is made this day of 2023 between Effium and Ezza Effium Whereas there was crisis between Effium and Ezza Effium communities in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State which started on 21st January, 2021 and has lingered till date.

“Not comfortable with the war, the state government constituted a peace and reconciliation committee to resolve the crisis. The reconciliation committee has commenced mediation, arbitration with the parties who have mutually agreed to halt all forms of attack against one another.

“The parties have agreed as follows; that the state government through the committee should use all available means at its disposal, oral and handwritten, to resolve the crisis.”

Commending the security chiefs for their effort in resolving the crisis and attending the ceasefire agreement, a member of the committee, Rev. Fr. Charles Otu warned against breach of the ceasefire agreement and maintained that the agreement is binding on all the parties involved.

Earlier, the chairman of the peace and reconciliation committee, Most Rev. Nnachi Okoro, retired Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki urged the parties to embrace peace and continue to live as brothers.