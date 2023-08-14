Gunmen Raze Imo Monarch’s Country Home

Suspected gunmen have set ablaze the country home of the traditional ruler of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu community in the Ideato North local government area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu.

The ugly incident has created tension in the community as villagers including the household of the monarch fled into bushes.

LEADERSHIP gathered that on arrival, the attackers threw explosives into the mansion which led to the burning of the house, properties and vehicles parked within the premises.

Our correspondent learnt that the compound which houses the traditional ruler’s home and his palace were heavily attacked by the invaders.

An eyewitness said properties worth millions of naira were damaged by the hoodlums.

According to him, “the palace of HRH Eze Ikenolu, the Eze of Ndia iche Arondizuogu has been invaded by the Unknown Gunmen and the people are in the bushes now.

“Frustrated by the security personnel inability to respond promptly, he said “until now no response from the police about the palace of HRH Eze Kanu in Ndianiche Arondizuogu, where cars, house and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. Or is Arondizuogu no longer part of Imo state?”

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and stressed that “frantic investigation efforts are on top gear to arrest the culprits and bring them to face the law of the land.”