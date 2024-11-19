A youth group in Dokan Daji, Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has called on the military for urgent intervention following devastating attacks that have reportedly left over 14 communities overrun by bandits.

The leader of the group, Aminu Khalid, stated that the persistent attacks had rendered their communities vulnerable, with the region suffering from unchecked violence for years.

According to Khalid, Dokan Karji, the largest community in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been particularly affected recently.

“Over 50 people have been killed, and more than 170 abducted since April. Many have been held captive for over six months, with over N700 million paid as ransom,” Khalid said in the statement.

He appealed to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and the Federal Government to deploy military forces to halt the constant kidnappings and killings by bandits in the area.

Khalid further explained that the relentless attacks have worsened insecurity in the region, forcing many residents to flee their homes to take refuge in a relatively safe area.

“Dokan Karji was once a peaceful farming community where economic activities thrived. Now, it has become a hotspot for bandit activities. The absence of military protection has emboldened the attackers,” he lamented.

The attacks have led to frequent kidnappings, killings, and the displacement of hundreds of residents. “The recent attack on farmers serves as a stark reminder of the deteriorating security situation in our area,” he added.

Khalid highlighted the tragedies endured by families who continue to suffer losses due to the ongoing violence.

“Our only hope for survival lies in swift action by the military and the Federal Government. We appeal to the Chief of Defense Staff to rescue our endangered communities that have endured brutal attacks and constant killings,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the Sector 7 Commander in combating bandit activities in the region, adding that he has fought gallantly to restore peace in our communities, and he deserves our commendation,” Khalid noted.

The plea from Dokan Karji underscores the urgent need for military intervention to address the escalating security crisis in Southern Kaduna, as many communities are now empty following persistent attacks on innocent people.