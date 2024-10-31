The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Wednesday, commended its complaints portals across the nation’s airports, saying it addressed passengers’ plights.

Speaking on a monitored T.V programme, the director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, also reaffirmed the integrity and capabilities of its consumer protection staff to promptly and adequately address passengers complaints at the airports across the country.

He, however, urged passengers to approach them whenever the need arises, saying since the launch of the portal on September 19th 2024, passenger experience, service delivery and responses from airlines had significantly improved.

He affirmed that no single report of misconduct has been made against any staff of the agency and especially the Consumer Protection staff who have direct contacts with passengers in the course of their flight.

“Thanks to the efforts of our consumer protection officers.

We have most of them spending their nights at the airports under unfavourable conditions, sometimes with lack of security. Some of them have been harassed in the course of carrying out their duties,” Achimugu stated.

He continued, “I am bold and I’m proud to say that the NCAA’s officials at the airport are one of the very few, if not the only agency that have never been accused of extorting travellers at the airport. It makes me very proud of my officers, you know. And then, of course, the work that the flight operations and adjudication unit have been doing.”

Speaking earlier at the launch of the portal last September, acting director general of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, affirmed that the portal was among measures put in place by the NCAA to improve consumer protection.

According to him, the portal is playing a pivotal role that ensures airline passengers in the country receive better information and an avenue to address their grievances at the airport.

Captain Najomo said, “This portal offers a comprehensive platform where passengers can lodge complaints, access real-time data on airline performance, and monitor punctuality and on-time operations of airlines.”

“The NCAA Consumer Protection Portal is our proactive response to these issues, providing a robust system to protect and empower consumers,”

On his part, minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo affirmed that “As a frequent flyer myself, I have seen first hand, the rage of passengers who are either disappointed by delayed flights, cancellations or some ugly experiences on those flights. I have seen the rage, and this is a means by which they can ventilate that rage.

“This initiative represents a significant step in our commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of aviation consumers across our nation.

“In today’s rapidly evolving marketplace, consumers face myriads of challenges. From being unaware of their right to navigating complex regulations to addressing poor services or unfair practices. Hence, the need for a robust system to protect and empower consumers has never been more critical.” Keyamo told stakeholders at the launch.