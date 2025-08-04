A day-old-baby was stolen from Okeyinmi Primary Health Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, when the mother of the newborn was taking a nap when the baby was taken away.

Our correspondent gathered that the baby was delivered around 8pm on Sunday at the facility located close to the popular Bisi Market in Okeyinmi area of the town.

The newborn, whose sex was yet to be ascertained by the medical personnel was reported stolen at the post-natal ward of the health center by yet-to-be-identified stranger(s) while her mother was fast asleep.

The disappearance of the baby was first noticed when the nurses on duty went to the ward to take care of the baby in the morning.

Police confirmed that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of the newborn.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ekiti State Command, SP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

He added that the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure the recovery of the baby.

Abutu added, “Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and are giving us credible information that will aid the investigation process.”

A source close to the facility told our correspondent that the incident should be blamed on the laxity of the staff and the negligence of the parents of the baby.

The source who preferred anonymity said, “The security of the health centre is not being handled with all seriousness, knowing fully well that the facility is located around a major market.”

The source added that the mother and father of the baby acted with levity over the protection of the baby. “For instance, one person was said to have visited the woman at the hospital and they gave the baby to him to carry and shortly after, the baby disappeared. Even the baby’s parents should be investigated. I learnt they are not from this part of our country”.

Meanwhile, police operatives have been stationed at the health facility to prevent likely breakdown of law and order over the incident.