An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has sentenced a physically challenged woman, Rita Idehen, alongside six others to varied jail terms for offences relating to drug trafficking and possession.

The convictions were secured by the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the month of July 2025.

The rulings were handed down in separate judgments, with six delivered by Justice Chuka A. Obiozor and one by Justice J. B. O. Quadiri.

NDLEA’s Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, confirmed the convictions, stating that fifteen cases were concluded during the month.

Of these, seven led to successful convictions comprising two women and five men while 113 cases remain pending as of July 31, 2025.

While reacting to the development, Ofoyeju commended the judiciary for the judgments, saying the penalties serve as a strong warning to would-be offenders.

“These convictions have sent a strong warning that you cannot hide under the canopy of being physically challenged to commit strict liability criminal offences like drug trafficking. Those who commit crime under any guise should prepare to face the consequences,” he said.

He further emphasised the ongoing crackdown under the leadership of Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, asserting that “stern judgements will undoubtedly help to deter future offenders and ensure public safety.”

Among those convicted was 35-year-old Idehen, who hails from Oredo local government area of Edo State.

Arraigned under charge number FHC/B/114C/2022, Idehen was found guilty on two counts of unlawful possession and dealing in illicit substances including 2.5 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 1.8 grams of Loud, and 2.2 grams of Swinol.

She was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, with an option of a ₦3 million fine.

In a separate case, Risikatu Tijani, from Osogbo local government area of Osun State, faced charge number FHC/B/94C/2024.

She was arrested in possession of 8.701 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and 42 grams of methamphetamine. Found guilty of unlawful possession and trafficking, she received a 17 years jail term, with the option of a ₦4 million fine.

Another convict, Friday Robert, a native of Owan West local government area of Edo State, was sentenced in case FHC/B/187C/2022.

He was caught transporting 22 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa. The court sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment and also ordered the forfeiture of the motorcycle used in the transport, bearing registration number 371QB Edo, to the Federal Government. He also has the option of paying a ₦3 million as fine.

Another convict, Etimesy Stephen from Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State was convicted for cultivating 0.597884 hectares of Cannabis Sativa under charge number FHC/B/44C/2025.

He received a 15-year sentence with an option of ₦1.5 million as fine.

For his part, Salami Philip Timothy, from Etsako West local government area of Edo State was convicted in charge number FHC/B/18C/2024.

He was found in unlawful possession of a variety of drugs, including Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Swinol, Danabol, and codeine-based syrup. He received a sentence of 15 years or an alternative fine of ₦3 million.

Also convicted was Christopher Tanko, a resident of Kagarko local government area in Kaduna State who was charged under FHC/B/152C/2024 for unlawful possession of Cannabis Sativa, methamphetamine, cocaine, Rohypnol, and Tramadol.

The court sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment with an option of a ₦5 million fine.