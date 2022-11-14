There is confusion in the fold of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over the sudden disappearance of the deputy commandant of the corps, Mr. Raymond Terwase Gaadi.

According to the NSCDC, Gaadi, who was posted from the Enugu command of the corps to Bayelsa to take over as the second in command in April was said to have requested that he was traveling to Enugu to carry his loads and was given a pass, but since he left, no one had heard from him.

The spokesman of the command, Mr Solomon Ogbere, said NSCDC was working with other sister agencies to unravel the circumstances of the sudden disappearance of her deputy commandant.

“He told the state commandant that he was traveling to Enugu to carry his loads to Benue State. He was given pass, he left and up till now, we’ve not heard anything from him. We have called the sector commander of FRSC to contact his Enugu colleague, because we learnt there was an accident along that axis, for them to help us check the persons that were involved, if our personnel was among, so that we can know what to do because his numbers are not going through. We are also very worried.

“He did not travel with any detail attached to him, he was not even supposed to travel to Enugu without his car. We have already communicated to the national headquarters and we are doing everything possible to find him, because he is a friend of all. He is a very humble and nice person,” Ogbere said.

But the Family of the missing Gaadi, expressed suspicion over the issue of his supposed wrangling with his predecessor, who they claimed had issue with him over handover of duty. The family fears that the senior officer was still alive as his phone numbers were switched off after he went missing.

Narrating the family’s ordeal, his elder brother, Mr. Terkura Gaadi, said, since after missing his brother (Raymond’s) calls on October 22nd, he could not reach him as his phones were ringing without picking until October 30th when all the lines were switched off.

As at the time of filling the report, it was not ascertained if the NSCDC officer was kidnapped, involved in an auto crash, or fell victims of rampaging flood that was at the peak during the time of his disappearance.

“He was transferred from Enugu and he resumed work in Bayelsa on April. He was in the state until he got missing on October. He visited me in May and informed me that he had resumed his new posting.

“Actually, he called me on October 22, around 6pm, but I missed his calls, when I called back, I did not get any response from him, so it was around October 30 that his phones were totally switched off up till today. That was when we started sensing that something must have happened to him. I had personally spoken with the NSCDC commandant in Bayelsa State and she told me that they were making efforts to find his whereabouts.

“When he visited in May, he told me that he had problem, that when he resumed in Bayelsa State Command, somebody was refusing to hand over to him. He told me that in confidence. We have already written to the Inspector General of Police and Commandant General of NSCDC, they should find the whereabouts of our brother who came to serve the nation in Bayelsa State. We want to see him alive,” he said.