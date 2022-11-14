Bauchi State head of Service, (HoS), Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, has hinted of the approval by the state government of the sum of N500 million for the payment of gratuities with immediate effect.

Adamu said that Governor Bala Mohammed gave approval for the payment during an extraordinary meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) held at Government House, Bauchi.

He told Journalists yesterday that the state government had already worked out the modality of offsetting the gratuity in the state once and for all with the introduction of a new pension scheme recently signed by Governor Bala Mohammed.

“It is a known fact that if there is any issue that bedevilled this government is that of gratuity arrears. In an effort to ensure that this ugly trend has not continued, a lasting solution has been sought and implemented.

“Because the hardship is so much, and as the governor is a listening governor, he is paying N500 million for the payment of gratuities with immediate effect. The N500 million is for gratuity only and for the record purposes, Bauchi state government has been paying pension and salaries as at when due.”

Adamu said the state government was concerned about the welfare of not only the pensioners but also those in the service and called for continued support to the government in its reforms agenda for the best interest of the service and the workers.

Also at the press briefing after the meeting, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Sabi’u Gwalabe disclosed that the state government paid about N100 million counterpart funds for the basic care provisions.

While the governor also paid about $100,000 as a counterpart to the impact project which is about to kick up in the 14 states of the federation.

The commissioner for budget and economic planning, Aminu Hammayo, spoke on the preparation for the 2023 budget presentation to the state legislature next week.