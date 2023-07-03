Confusion In OAUTHC As Federal Govt Appoints 2 CMDs

The Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, is currently facing a leadership crisis following the issuance of letters of appointment to two persons as the hospital chief medical director.

The two appointees, a consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon, Olayinka Adegbehingbe and Dr. Muyiwa Owojuyigbe, were issued appointment letters by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The workers’ unions in the institution blamed the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) in the hospital, as well as the Federal Ministry of Health for the crisis.

The unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) OAUTHC, said the leadership crisis was due to the selfishness of MDCN and some officials of the Federal Ministry of Health with personal interest on who becomes the hospital’s CMD.

The chairman, Abdullateef Adeyemi, said the letter of the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Engr Adebiyi Olufunso, dated June 27, 2023, had put to rest crisis created by some officials of the ministry by appointing an acting CMD for the hospital illegally.

The unions however urged the federal government to go ahead with the process leading to the appointment of a substantive CMD for the hospital but allow the latest letter issued to Dr. A.M, Owojuyigbe to subsist.