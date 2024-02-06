The Police have rescued nine members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly kidnapped in Edo State.

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabizor, who confirmed the rescue of the kidnap victims on Tuesday, said the rescue operation was carried out by the operatives of the Jattu Police Division of the Command.

It was gathered that the victims, who were electoral officers (EOs) for the PDP ad-hoc delegate elections in Edo State, were kidnapped on Saturday in Jattu area of Etsako West local government area of the state.

The victims were said to be on their way to Ekperi, Etsako Central local government area of the state, to supervise the party congress when they were kidnapped by at a gunpoint.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the Divisional Police Office in Jattu on receiving the information mobilised operatives for bush combing to rescue the victims.

SP Nwabizor said, “the Police have rescued them. The DPO of Jattu confirmed that the victims have been successfully rescued.”