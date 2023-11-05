Little Aldrich Kamsiyochukwu, my nephew, came home from school scratching his eyes. They seemed slightly swollen, but his mother felt the toddler was simply sleepy. The next day, his eyes were stuck-shut and after a disheveled mother got them open, they had a deep hue of pink. The pediatrician diagnosed Kamsi with conjunctivitis, locally called ‘Apollo’ Almost everyone at one time or the other has had it. There are lot of local myths surrounding it cause and treatment.

History has it that Apollo, is the local name used to describe a red eye with sticky discharge and one tend not to look at the infected person believing that one may catch it. Funny, though we do not catch it by looking but by contact. According to Greek mythology Apollo was the son of Zeus and Leto. He was the god of music, healing, light etc. Though he was considered as a god of healing and medicine, he could also bring forth disease and plague with his arrows and was also able to prevent it.

Here in Nigeria, “Apollo” is seen as a contagious infection of the eye. The actual meaning or name for Apollo is Bacterial Conjunctivitis which is commonly referred to as red or pink eye. It is an inflammation of the transparent /mucous membrane (conjunctiva) covering the front surface of the eye down to the under surface of the eyelids.

Conjunctivitis, according to medical experts, is an inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva, the thin transparent layer of tissue that lines the inner surface of the eyelid and covers the white part of the eye.

Often called “pink eye,” and locally called “Apollo”, conjunctivitis is a common eye disease, especially in children. It may affect one or both eyes. Some forms of conjunctivitis are highly contagious and can easily spread in schools and at home. While conjunctivitis is usually a minor eye infection, sometimes it can develop into a more serious problem.

According to Dr Kinsley Azugo, the conjunctiva, which produces mucous to coat and lubricate the surface of the eye, contains fine blood vessels that can be seen on close inspection. He explained that conjunctivitis is a common eye problem that affected people of all age groups and one of the most common eye infections in children.

A viral or bacterial infection can cause conjunctivitis. It can also develop due to an allergic reaction to air irritants such as pollen and smoke, chlorine in swimming pools, ingredients in cosmetics, or other products that contact the eyes, such as contact lenses, experts say.

According to Dr Azugo, symptoms of conjunctivitis include pinkness or redness in the eye red, inflamed inner eyelids, blurred vision, sandy or scratchy feeling in the eye, pus, mucous, watery discharge from the eye, itching or burning sensation in one or both eyes, excessive tearing or increased sensitivity to light.

He therefore advised Nigerians to imbibe the habit of regular hand washing to avoid contracting the infection of the eye that is currently spreading. Also, for those that already have the eye infection, the spread can be prevented by increased personal hygiene, experts say. “Once an infection has been diagnosed, do not touch your eyes with your hands.”

“It is a viral infection enhanced by dryness more common during the dry season and the bacteria infection, which is secondary, is best treated with antibiotics. Infected children should be distanced from schools, camps and swimming pools until they are cured, he advised.”

Infected persons are also advised to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, change their towels and beddings frequently and avoid sharing them with others. Ladies who are infected are advised to discard eye cosmetics, particularly mascara and those who are not are advised not to use anyone else’s eye cosmetics or personal eye-care items.

“You can soothe the discomfort of viral or bacterial conjunctivitis by applying warm compresses to your affected eye or eyes. To make a compress, soak a clean cloth in warm water and wring it out before applying it gently to your closed eyelids,” an eye expert said.

Consultant opthamologist, Dr Adeola Isabella, on her part, warned that those suffering from conjunctivitis should desist from arbitrary use of concoctions to treat the infection. She decried the use of substances like urine, breast milk battery water, and other unconventional stuff and unapproved solutions in the treatment of the infection. She explained that such method of treatment would only worsen the infection and cause a secondary infection.

Dr Isabella said that the first aid treatment for viral conjunctivitis was cleaning the affected eye with water and salt solution and subsequently, seeing an ophthalmologist to prescribe antibiotics to prevent secondary infection.

The ophthalmologist attributed the infection to the dry harmattan haze, which affects the eyes causing itching and redness, with a lot of discomfort.

She said that the symptoms of viral conjunctivitis were itching and redness of the eye and watery discharge. She explained that the infection was spreading fast because it was being passed round by close contact, including the mere infected person.

“The infection is caused by a virus called adenovirus, which is highly contagious without affecting the vision.”

“An infected persons with the virus, keeps wiping the eyes due to its watery state. It does not affect the vision but causes discomfort.

“The tears from the eyes are the source of infection,” Adeola said. She advised parents of pupils infected with viral conjunctivitis to keep them away from school to prevent its spread and immediately visit an ophthalmologist for treatment.

Treatment options depend on the exact type of conjunctivitis a person has, experts say. But, because it may be difficult to tell which kind of conjunctivitis a person has without medical consultation, it’s wise to visit a doctor if eyes are red and irritated.

Bacterial conjunctivitis is usually treated with prescription antibiotic drops or ointment. Eye drops are used up to four times a day which don’t hurt, although may cause a brief stinging sensation.

“Even though your eyes should feel and look better after a couple of days, it’s important to use the drops for as long as the doctor has prescribed. The infection may come back if you stop too soon,” ophthalmologists say.

However, antibiotic drops will not work if conjunctivitis is viral. Instead, the body’s immune system will fight off the virus. In allergic conjunctivitis, a doctor may prescribe anti-allergy medication in pill or eye drop form.