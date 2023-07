Jeremiah 32:17

Luke 1:37;

Luke 18:27; &

Genesis 1:1–3

We just read from Jeremiah 32:17, which says:”Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee:”

Also, Luke 1:37,which says, For with God nothing shall be impossible.”