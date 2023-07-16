Mitigating The Pains Of PBAT’s Market-based Reforms

This week, MELTING POINT takes a look at the position canvassed by other critical thinkers on the effects of the ongoing policy reforms being implemented by the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The analysis by Muhammad Sagagi, a member of the defunct economic advisory team of former President Muhamadu Buhari caught the attention of Yours Sincerely and is hereby reproduced for consumption, further analysis and harvest.

According to him, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) has embarked on major economic reforms to chart a new economic direction for Nigeria.

His momentous decisions to allow market forces determine the domestic price of PMS and the external price of our local currency (or an ‘appropriate’ exchange rate) have expectedly elicited a wide variety of reaction from around the globe.

To complete the ‘package’ one would expect more of these market-based reform measures in the coming days and weeks, including market-determined interest rates, cost-reflective electricity tariffs, right-sizing of government, privatization of State-owned Enterprises (SoEs) and, possibly, budget cuts designed to ‘discipline aggregate demand’ etc.

These policy prescriptions are not new, having featured as the key specifics of IBB’s Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) and OBJ’ ‘home grown’ economic reform agenda- NEEDS.