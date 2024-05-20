Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency Coalition for Sustainable Democracy has commenced the process of recalling the suspended Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency.

The constituents made the assertion in a statement by the chairman, Mahmud Birnin Magaji and secretary, Mustapha Ibrahim respectively and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The statement said in view of the foregoing, the constituents of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji have commenced the mobilisation of registered voters’ signatures in the two Local Government Areas to initiate the recall process of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji in accordance with the provisions of section 69 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

According to the statement the constituents have concluded plans to address a formal letter to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Gusau, Zamfara State and the Electoral officers for Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas requesting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide recall forms for the removal of the lawmaker from the lower chamber as enshrined in the constitution with the mandate given to the constituents to recall any member representing them.

The following are some of the reasons why the constituents resolved to invoke the recall clauses in accordance with their constitutional duties.

“It borders on insensitivity and his clueless representation in the Federal House of Representatives. Our two Local Government Areas are among the areas mostly affected by frequent attacks of armed bandits, many people have been killed, kidnapped for ransom, cattle rustled, houses and property worth millions of naira burnt down, while many people are internally displaced from their communities in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Sakajiki, Kasuwar Daji, Rututu, Kurya Madaro, Dogon Kade, Kungurki, Sabon Garin, Kiyawa, Danisa and in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area respectively.

“Also many people are kidnapped for ransom, houses, shops were burnt down, many killed, many others are displaced from their communities and towns in Gora, Chigama, Shamushalle, Billashe, Modomawa, Nasarawa Mailayi, Sabon Birnin Danalli and Birnin Magaji town.

“Hon. Jaji has never thought it appropriate to visit the internally displaced persons to sympathise with them let alone providing relief materials to alleviate their sufferings.

“Non fulfillment of the electoral promises and sundry behaviours unbecoming of a lawmaker.

“Factionalisation of the party executives, supporting opponents of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in demarketing his policies and administration in the North.”

The constituents said the performance of the lawmaker is below expectation and that he failed in providing good representation to the constituency.

They claimed that Jaji lacks the political sagacity and tenacity of purpose required of a lawmaker representing a state under bandits’ siege.

“We call on all lovers of democracy, good governance, security and effective representation in the National Assembly to come out en masse and endorse the recall of Hon. Aminu Jaji from the House of Representatives. It is a patriotic duty and a giant step forward in rescuing our constituency from further slide to insecurity, anarchy, lawlessness, confusion, poverty and underdevelopment.

“We made a mistake by electing Hon. Jaji who uses our mandate to work against his constituency and APC at all levels while hobnobbing with the ruling PDP in the state where he has concluded a plan to defect after destabilising our great party,” the statement added.