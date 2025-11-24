The work on the review of the 1999 Constitution was nearing completion with the National Assembly Joint Committee handling the assignment set to brief all governors of the federation on Wednesday.

The development emerged at the last joint retreat of the House of Representatives and Senate Committees on Constitution Review in Abuja on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that House of Representatives had resolved to complete the activities for the review of the 1999 Constitution in December 2025.

In his opening remarks at the joint retreat, Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said it was the last of such event before voting on the constitution alteration bills on the floor of the two legislative houses.

“Colleagues, let me be clear: this is the final retreat before the historic voting on the constitution alteration bills. After today, we move from deliberation to decision.

“We move from consultation to legislative action. We move from debate to delivery. History is watching us. The entire nation, over 200 million Nigerians, anticipate direction from this Assembly,” he said.

Kalu, who is also the chairman of House Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution emphasised that the Constitution National Assembly seeks to refine is the soul of “our Republic”, the expression of “our common destiny, the framework upon which the hopes and dreams of every Nigerian rest.”

“Permit me also to inform this distinguished gathering that, in keeping with our commitment to intergovernmental partnership, all Governors of the Federation will be formally briefed on Wednesday, 26th November 2025,” he added.

According to Kalu, Nigerians yearned for reforms that devolve power and bring governance closer to the grassroots; localise internal security through innovative approaches, like state police and empower their voices through credible elections.

He also reminded members of the panel that the people were looking forward to reforms that ensure fiscal federalism and equitable resource distribution; protect the rights and dignity of every citizen, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion and guarantee local government autonomy so that development reaches the last community.

Kalu also called on the Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly to rise to the occasion and ensure that every amendment passes through as the failure or success of the exercise was in their hands.

“Distinguished Speakers of State Assemblies, your presence here today is essential. I cannot overemphasize the importance of state-level ownership in this constitutional review process.

State domestication is, therefore, the constitutional gateway through which every amendment must pass.

“The success or failure of this constitutional review will ultimately be determined not here in Abuja, but in the 36 State Assemblies across the federation. You are the gatekeepers of constitutional reform. Together, we can build a Constitution that guarantees justice, equity, and progress for every Nigerian; today and for generations to come,” he added.

Also speaking, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau urged members of the committee to remain committed as always in the last lap of the assignment to ensure that National Assembly fulfil its purpose to Nigerians and transmit the bills to the State Houses of Assembly this year.

Barau who is also the chairman of Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said the retreat offered state lawmakers the opportunity to make observations and input before the panel present its report to the plenary and transmit the bills that meet the threshold of Section 9 of the Constitution to State Houses of Assembly.

“Our meeting today will be less deliberative except where there is substantive motion to reconsider any issue already concluded in the last meeting because the purpose of this meeting is to approve the positions reached previously and to receive reports from the sub-committees constituted to take further legislative actions on some of the bills; and the issue of State and Local government creation, referred to them.

“This meeting will also serve the purpose of ensuring that the State Houses of Assembly, our critical and strategic partners on Constitution Alteration process are fully brought on board on the issues that we have sieved after all the Public hearings and the consultations that we have had across the zones and states of the country,” Barau added.