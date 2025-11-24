The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora in Niger State has released the names of 265 pupils, students and teachers of St. Mary’s School, Papiri, Agwara local government area of the State, who were still in captivity.

LEADERSHIP recalls that bandits had attacked the school on November 21, abducting 315 persons, including 303 students and 12 teachers.

On Sunday, the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) announced that 50 of the kidnap victims had managed to escape from captivity.

In an update on Monday, the diocese published the names of those still missing, including 239 pupils from the nursery and primary sections, 14 students from the secondary school, and all 12 teachers, bringing the total number of persons still held in captivity by the bandits to 265.