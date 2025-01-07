Three persons, including two women, have been crushed to death in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday morning at Takie Roundabout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the accident happened when a container-laden truck lost control and overturned onto a commercial tricycle, killing its three occupants instantly.

The incident happened around 9:30am, leaving people in the area in shock.

According to an eyewitness, the truck lost control while negotiating a bend around the roundabout, causing the container to fall and crush the tricycle, commonly referred to as ‘Keke NAPEP’.

It was gathered that two female passengers and the tricycle operator were trapped beneath the container.

Despite rescue efforts, all three were eventually discovered dead.

Authorities are currently working to remove the container from the road to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution when approaching the accident site.