As the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season begins, the management of Akwa United Football Club, has declared one of its players, Samuel Ganda, wanted.

The media director of the club, Mfon Patrick, in a statement on behalf of the chairman, Elder Paul Bassey, in Uyo, the state capital yesterday, explained that the player has yet to report to camp with all efforts to trace him, abortive despite still having one year left to see off his contract with the team.

“Management of Akwa United FC, wishes to bring to the attention of football authorities and the public that one of our players, Samuel Ganda, has failed to report at the team’s camp two months after resumption and all efforts to reach him has been unsuccessful, and we hereby declared him AWOL (Absent Without Leave).

“Samuel Ganda, has one season playing contract with Akwa United until 2025 and he, his agent, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), NPFL, and Akwa United Football Club, all have copies of the contract agreement signed by both parties.

Since his whereabouts is unknown to the club 60 days after resumption, we are compelled to issue this formal notice to all football clubs, football associations, licensed intermediaries (Agents) not to have any transfer dealings with the player as such engagement would be at their own risk and Akwa United will hold any responsible parties accountable for contractual violations.

“By this, Akwa United Football Club is placing the NFF, NPFL and all football clubs on notice concerning the missing player,” the statement stressed.