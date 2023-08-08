Contractors Mobilise For Protest Against Works Ministry

Barring last minute change of plans, some aggrieved indigenous contractors are lurching towards an angry showdown with the federal ministry of works over failure to pay them monies for the execution of contracts.

The contractors yesterday issued the ministry a one-week ultimatum to treat their files and direct for immediate payment of their contract money or risk protest.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the contractors, Vitalis Maduka said the ministry was frustrating local contractors through deliberate failure to treat their files and ensure money owed them is paid since they had delivered the work or gone far in handling the contract.

Maduka alleged that the ministry made sure foreign contractors were paid but is frustrating payment for local contractors by delaying to act on their files.

Vitalis said should the permanent secretary, Mahmuda Mamman fail to address the contractors demands, they would embark on massive protest to the ministry of Works, office of the Head of Service of the Federation, the National Assembly and National Human Rights Commission to appeal to them to redeploy the permanent secretary.

The threat is coming few days after a civil society organisation, Governance Monitor Initiative (GMI), had urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently redeploy the permanent secretary for allegedly sabotaging the new government’s efforts.