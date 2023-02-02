A Shariah Court sitting at Filin Hockey in Kano metropolis, has ordered the remand of a famous TikTok skit maker, Murja Kunya, in prison custody.

Kunya was arrested by the Kano State Police Command on Saturday while trying to book rooms for her guests, who came from far and near for her much-publicised birthday party.

In September 2022, a Sharia Court in Bichi wrote to the Kano State Commissioner of Police to arrest and investigate Miss Kunya alongside other TikTokers for corrupting the morals of the society.

She was reportedly arraigned on Thursday on charges that border on defamation of character, vulgarity, public nuisance and breach of public peace.

The defamation charge was added to the count, following a complaint by two other TikTokers, Aisha Najamu and Idris Maiwushirya, that Miss Kunya defamed their character for blaming them for her ordeal.

When the charges were read to her by the prosecution counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, Miss Kunya pleaded not guilty

Upon her not-guilty plea, her lawyer Yasir Musa, moved an application for her bail, which was opposed by the prosecution counsel.

The presiding Judge, Abdullahi Halliru, therefore, ordered Kunya to be remanded in prison custody and thereafter adjourned the case till February 16 for ruling on the bail application.