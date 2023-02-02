The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, has said that it was not surprised at the decision of the State government to revoke the earlier approval it gave for the use of the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, as venue for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

The state government had in a letter dated January 31, 2023 and addressed to the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, announced the revocation of the approval over claims of security concerns.

The letter, which was signed by the Commissioner for Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, said the decision was based on a credible intelligence available to the state government.

But, speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, said the party had before made arrangements for its campaign rally in the State.

Nwibubasa said: “The clause that we can only access the approved venue for the campaign rally 48 hours before event was very ridiculous. We have had our plans and we are not taken by surprise.

“One good thing this had given to us and to Rivers people who are very much in high spirit to vote our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is that it has risen our courage to vote for our presidential candidate. It won’t deter us from campaigning. The ultimate goal is to vote for Atiku Abubakar.”

Meanwhile, the University of Port Harcourt, has debunked reports on social media that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will use its facility for his campaign rally in Rivers State.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sammy Kpenu, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the management of the institution has not authorised any political campaign rally in its facility.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the authorities of University of Port Harcourt has been drawn to an online report credited to one Mr Humble lion with the telephone number +234 7031061646 making the rounds on the social media that “ATIKU Presidential Campaign holds @UniPort.”

“The Management wishes to state as follows: That Management has not authorized any political campaign rally at the University.

“That the University is not a political ground for political campaigns and that it is not contemplating releasing its facility to the Atiku Campaign Council.

“The public is, therefore, called upon to discountenance this deliberate falsehood aimed at tarnishing the towering reputation of the University as it is simply a figment of the imagination of the author.

“The Institution warns the originator of this falsehood to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law. Meanwhile, this issue has been reported to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.”