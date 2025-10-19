The national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has alleged that his signature was forged on the party’s notification letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of its National Convention which will be held next month in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Advertisement

Anyanwu stated this in a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS), Inspector General of Police (IGP) and INEC.

The petitions were dated October 15 and submitted to INEC, DSS, and the IGP on October 16.

Advertisement

Attempts to get the PDP spokesman, Hon Debo Ologunagba, to comment on the matter proved abortive as he didn’t respond to calls as of press time.

However, a party source told LEADERSHIP that the party will formally address the claims made by the national secretary on Monday.

The source said, “I guess the world can see that the essence of these allegations is to stop the convention, but we are unfazed.”

Another source, who said the national secretary’s claim was untrue, said he indeed co-sign the PDP letter with national chairman, Illiya Damagum, to INEC as was stated at the 102nd National Executive Committee meeting.

The source recalled that at the party’s NEC meeting attended by Anyanwu, Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed had publicly declared that “all communication to INEC has been signed by our National Working Committee”

He added that the statement was made in the presence of party leaders, and INEC observers at the NEC.

“Anyanwu who was present at the meeting did not object to the announcement and allowed it to stand,” the source said.

However, Anyanwu, in his petition, said he did not sign the August 29 letter to INEC regarding the planned November 15–16 National Convention in Ibadan.

In the petition, Anyanwu denied the authorship of the letter sent to INEC, allegedly bearing his signature, and called on the IGP and DSS to conduct an investigation into the matter.

In his letter to the Acting Chairman of INEC titled “RE: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Year 2025 Elective National Convention: Petition Against Forgery and Cloning of My Signature,” Anyanwu stated that the referenced letter was neither signed, approved, nor issued by him.

The letter read in part, “My attention has been drawn to the above-titled official letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with Ref. No. PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol. 1M/25-140 dated Monday, August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised, or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged/cloned version of my signature on the letter.

“I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.

“Attached herewith is an excerpt of the forged document for ease of reference.”

In a separate letter to the DSS Director General, titled “Petition Against Forgery and Cloning of My Signature,” Anyanwu urged an investigation and prosecution of PDP officials and INEC collaborators involved in the alleged crime.

It read in part, “My attention has been drawn to the above-titled official letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with Ref. No. PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol. 1M/25-140 dated Monday, August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged/cloned version of my signature on the letter.

“I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.”

In a related letter to the Inspector General of Police, Anyanwu called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

Anyanwu’s letter read in part, “My attention has been drawn to the above-titled official letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with Ref. No. PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol. 1M/25-140 dated Monday, August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged/cloned version of my signature on the letter.

“I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.

“Attached herewith is an excerpt of the forged document for ease of reference.”