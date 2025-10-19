President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, on the 9th anniversary of his ascension to the throne on Monday, October 20.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined the government and people of Edo State, the traditional council, and family members in celebrating with His Royal Majesty on the occasion, which marks the Oba’s nearly a decade of unrelenting service to his domain and the nation.

President Tinubu commended the Oba’s commitment to promoting peace, unity, and social harmony within his domain, and his support in combating societal challenges, such as human trafficking and illegal migration, particularly among the youth.

President Tinubu also applauded the Oba’s strong advocacy for a cultural renaissance, the preservation of traditional values, and his efforts to repatriate African artefacts from Western countries.

As the Oba of Benin marks nine years on the throne of his ancestors, the President extolled his leadership in preserving Benin’s cultural heritage and passing it on to the upcoming generations.

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Oba of Benin a longer life, good health, and more historic achievements on the throne of his ancestors.