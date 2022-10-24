The Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA) – the umbrella body for all stakeholders in the LPG industry is to partner with the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and NNPC Limited to commemorate its 15th anniversary of the domestic supply obligation program with an international conference and exhibition with the themed; “15 Years of Domestic LPG Supply Intervention: Looking Back and Looking Forward,”.

This will hold on the 25th and 26th October, 2022 at Eko Hotels and Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

NLPGA president, Felix Ekundayo, who disclosed this, said the NLNG’s domestic supply intervention created the much-needed foundation for what has grown over 1000 per cent, from a 60,000MT market in 2007 into a 1.3MT market and is still growing.

One of the most important hallmarks of the intervention, Ekundayo said was that it drastically reduced supply disruptions and birthed several

indigenous companies in Nigeria’s LPG market.

“This 15th year anniversary which intersects with the Decade of Gas as announced by the federal government of Nigeria presents an auspicious time to celebrate the achievements of this program and deliberate on what opportunities a 200 million population presents especially in areas of Power Generation, Autogas, Agriculture and Technology as low hanging fruits,” Ekundayo said in a statement.

The event will converge key industry leaders from the public and private sectors, technocrats, importers, marketers, traders, and for the first time, young professionals and as part of NLPGA’s efforts to nurture early interest in the sector.