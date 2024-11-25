Unidentified drones have been observed flying over three Royal Air Force (RAF) bases in eastern England, all of which are managed by the United States Air Force (USAF), officials from both nations have confirmed.

The drone incursions occurred between Wednesday and Saturday at RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell, sparking investigations into their origin.

A statement from the US Air Forces in Europe assured that “installation leaders determined that none of the incursions impacted base residents or critical infrastructure.”

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the activity involved five to six drones, and their movements appeared to be coordinated. The source further noted that the drones did not appear to be operated by hobbyists but posed no immediate threat to the bases. Additionally, there was no evidence suggesting they gathered sensitive intelligence.

The UK Ministry of Defence responded by emphasising its vigilance in protecting military sites. “We take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defence sites. This includes counter-drone security capabilities,” a spokesperson stated.

Both governments declined to provide further details as investigations continued.

The three bases were situated within a few miles of each other in eastern England and played crucial roles in US military operations. RAF Mildenhall hosted the only permanent US wing in Europe conducting air refueling missions,while RAF Lakenheath was home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which has been pivotal in post-9/11 operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. RAF Feltwell, though less publicly prominent, also supports US Air Force activities.

That was not the first time RAF Mildenhall faced security concerns. In 2017, the base was briefly locked down after a car attempted to ram its entrance, prompting US personnel to fire shots.