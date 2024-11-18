The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene has advocated accessible and equitable policies, including tax holidays and vocational grants to empower youth in renewable energy in African nations, especially in Nigeria.

Ogene made the call alongside other stakeholders at a side event co-hosted by the Committee on Renewable Energy and INCLUDE, a Netherlands based knowledge platform, at the ongoing Conference of Parties, COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where world leaders are gathered to discuss climate change issues.

The lawmaker also called for a deliberate inclusion of youths and legislators in conferences and workshops where issues involving developments in climate change and energy transitions are discussed for a better understanding that would engender right policy formulation and intentional youth involvement.

The side event, titled: “Driving the Just Transition: Labour-Based Incentives and Youth-Centric Policies for a Sustainable Future,” according to a statement endorsed by both Hon. Ogene and the Executive Director, INCLUDE, Anika Altaf, focused on actionable strategies to foster a fair and inclusive renewable energy transition in Africa.

The discussions centered around labor-based incentives, youth-centered policies, and the intersection of equity, sustainability, and job creation.

Speakers at the side event included Dr Altaf, Victoria Manya, (Knowledge Broker, INCLUDE); Nurgul Iliazova, a Professor of Economics at the Bishkek State University, Kazakhstan; Farida Ally, Kenyan youth leader; Solomon Abu, a nuclear scientist and Kgaugelo Mkumbeni, research officer at the Institute for Security Studies, Kenya.

Altaf in her presentation suggested mentorship programmes and international funding to genuinely support youth-led renewable energy projects.

The conversations outlined a comprehensive approach to design labour incentives that not only support job creation, but also address the specific needs of young people.

These include accessible financial incentives, such as grants for youth-led startups and subsidies for skills acquisition in renewable energy industries; and policies that will integrate transparency and inclusivity to ensure equitable access.

The outcomes of the event reflected a unified approach to addressing Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities in the global energy transition.

“The event underscored the importance of crafting policies that resonate with young people. This involves using youth-friendly language, actively involving young voices in policy formulation, and prioritizing initiatives that align with their aspirations, such as meaningful, skill-based employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

“Young people are emerging as key contributors to renewable energy solutions tailored to their communities. These innovations are not only effective but scalable, demonstrating the transformative potential of youth-led technological advancements in combating climate change. Emphasis was placed on the role of AI and digital technologies in enabling this progress,” Ogene said in the statement.