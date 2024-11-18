The Deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese alongside some lawmakers as well as institutional stakeholders have rejected the Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Marine Corps.

Others who rejected Bill include the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Shippers Council including some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The House Committee on Navy held a public hearing on the Bill which seeks to promote maritime security and enhance the safety of the blue economy of Nigeria.

Known as a Bill for an Act to Establish Nigerian Marine Corps to Promote Maritime Security (HB 225), the Bill, sponsored by Hon. Alex Egbona (Cross River), passed second reading on the floor of the House on Thursday, 30th November, 2023, and was referred to the House Committee on Navy for a public hearing.

Speaking on the Bill on Monday, Agbese, the Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, said the bill proposed to create a new federal body tasked with maritime law enforcement and defense responsibilities traditionally managed by the Nigerian Navy and other existing agencies, such as NIMASA.

He held that if allowed to scale through, the functions of the corps would be a duplication.

Speaking on behalf of 66 other members of the House, Agbese stressed that it was the duty of lawmakers to critically examine proposed legislations with a view to ensuring its alignment with the best interests of the nation and to avoid the creation of unnecessary or duplicative bodies within government agencies.

Agbese added, “It is our contention as members of this legislative body that the creation of this new entity would only result in significant overlap, redundancy, and logistical strain, creating operational inefficiencies and imposing unwarranted financial demands on the government.”

In their separate submissions, the Chief of Training & Operations of Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira; Coordinator, NIMASA, Abuja Zonal Office, Mrs. Moji Jimoh and Director, Legal Services, Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Bala Saleh; underscored the need to strengthen the already existing agencies rather than creating new ones which could pose more security threats to the nation.

For their parts, representatives of the civil society organisations at the public hearing described it and unnecessary Bill and urged the House to ‘kill’ it during the third reading.

Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gadgi, assured Nigerians that due diligence would be observed in carrying out legislative actions on the Bill, saying, the Committee was an impartial body and as such, would not take sides in doing its work.