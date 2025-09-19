The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has called for unity and cooperation among stakeholders in the downstream oil and gas sector, urging the Dangote Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to set aside rivalry in the interest of Nigeria’s refining future.

The association made the call in a press statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, signed by its Chairman, Mr. Momoh Oyarekhua.

The current tension between the Dangote Refinery and DAPPMAN follows disagreements over pricing, supply arrangements, and market structure. DAPPMAN, which represents depot owners and petroleum marketers, has raised concerns about product availability and competitive practices, while the Dangote Refinery insists that domestic refining must be allowed to stabilize without undue external pressure.

CORAN noted that these exchanges, which have played out in the media, have sparked intensive debates that risk polarizing the industry at a time when national interest demands collective focus.

In the statement, CORAN stated, “The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) notes with concern the ongoing bickering between the Dangote Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN). While disagreements are expected in a competitive market, the current rift risks distracting the nation from a more urgent reality: Nigeria is on the cusp of a refining revolution that must not be stifled by primordial sentiments or vested interests.

“For decades, Nigeria endured the paradox of being Africa’s leading crude oil producer yet importing most of its refined petroleum products. This dependence drained scarce foreign exchange, enriched foreign refiners, and entrenched middlemen structures. Today, with the commissioning of large-scale projects like the Dangote Refinery alongside several modular refineries across the country, the dream of domestic refining dominance is no longer distant—it is within reach.

“This moment represents the foundation of a new economic windfall for Nigeria. It is, however, important for stakeholders, especially DAPPMAN members and tank farm operators, to recognize the fundamental changes in the energy value chain. The rise of domestic refining poses an inherent threat to the old import-dependent business model that sustained depots and bulk marketers for decades. But rather than see this as extinction, CORAN urges tank farm owners and marketers to embrace collaboration with local refineries to ensure their continued relevance in the new era.

“Refineries, whether mega facilities or modular plants, cannot thrive in isolation. They require efficient product evacuation, storage, and retail distribution. This is where DAPPMAN members remain critical. By repositioning themselves as partners—handling logistics, regional distribution, storage, and last-mile delivery—tank farm operators can reinvent their businesses to align with domestic refineries. CORAN recognizes the contributions of both parties. DAPPMAN operators sustained the nation through decades of import reliance, ensuring that fuel reached consumers despite global and local challenges.

“At the same time, the Dangote Refinery and indigenous refiners represent a strategic shift toward self-sufficiency, reduced forex pressure, and job creation. Both sides have made sacrifices in the national interest; both deserve acknowledgment. What Nigeria cannot afford is for either side’s vested interest to derail the refining renaissance now unfolding. The path forward is clear: collaboration, not confrontation.

“Refineries need marketers, and marketers need domestic supply. Together, this synergy can drive efficiency, stabilize prices, and deliver affordable energy to Nigerians. CORAN therefore calls for dialogue, cooperation, and integration across the downstream value chain to ensure no stakeholder is left behind. Nigeria cannot afford to miss this historic opportunity. The refining sector must be nurtured as the engine of economic transformation—not suffocated on the altar of rivalry”.

