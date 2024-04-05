The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has unveiled series of measures aimed at ensuring quality standards and compliance within the sector.

At the heart of COREN‘s recent initiatives is the establishment of an Engineering Intelligence, Surveillance, and Enforcement (EISE) Task Force, slated to operate across Nigeria‘s six geopolitical regions and Lagos State.

In a statement signed by the registrar of COREN, Engr Adisa Ademola Bello, he said this task force will be tasked with gathering intelligence, enforcing regulations, and devising strategies to enhance the integrity of engineering practices.

Also, COREN has unveiled plans to create Regional Steering Committees, aimed at harmonizing the efforts of COREN offices at the regional and state levels.

This move is expected to streamline operations and improve coordination within the organisation.

Furthermore, COREN has undertaken a significant restructuring, which includes the formation of new Council Standing Committees, Technical Sub-Committees, and Sectoral Teams. These structural changes are geared towards optimizing the council‘s functionality and responsiveness to emerging challenges in the engineering landscape.

The council said, „The quality assurance remains a top priority for COREN, with a renewed focus on accrediting engineering programmes offered by institutions across the country. The council emphasizes the importance of upholding stringent standards to ensure the competency and proficiency of engineering graduates.

In a stern warning to universities found in violation of accreditation protocols, COREN has notified institutions such as Modibbo Adama University and University of Calabar to rectify accreditation discrepancies promptly. Failure to comply may result in severe penalties, including the non-recognition of graduates, casting a shadow over their ability to practice engineering professionally.“

COREN also issued a reminder to engineering practitioners to obtain their Annual Practicing Licence for the year 2024 to remain compliant with regulatory requirements.