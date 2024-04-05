Nigeria has emerged the chair of the executive board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)

A press statement signed by the director of information and public relations, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Badamasi Salisy Haiba, explained that that the confirmation of Nigeria as chair of the board was made known during a meeting with the UN-Habitat office and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, yesterday, in Abuja

The minister of state for housing and urban development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo has on behalf of the Nigerian Government and the Housing Ministry accepted the position, assuring that Nigeria would accomplish the mission.

Gwarzo lauded the UN-Habitat and the African Group for the confidence reposed in Nigeria’s quality leadership caused by her continuous commitment and exemplary role in the implementation of the African Urban Agenda (AUA) and the 2030 Agenda in the continent, assuring Nigeria’s commitment towards the achievement of the mandate of UN-Habitat.

The minister acknowledged the notable milestone achieved in the human settlement sector in Nigeria since the establishment of the UN-Habitat Programme support office in 2003.

He said it was the result of the robust collaboration between the UN-Habitat and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to execute its primary mandate of providing affordable housing in a secure, healthy and decent environment of both urban and rural areas for Nigerians.

“In this wise, UN-Habitat remains a critical partner. We therefore seek more of UN-Habitat’s collaboration in realizing this vision and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda vision for housing and urban development in Nigeria, aimed at improving the living conditions of Nigerians through urban renewal and the development of new towns,” he stated

“We equally look forward to early commencement and successful implementation of the Work-plan of the extant MoU which is geared towards a more robust human settlements development in the country” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the UN-Habitat delegation, Mathias Spaliviero, felicitated with the minister for the appointment of Nigeria as the chair of the executive board of UN-Habitat and formally presented the appointment letter to the Minister of State.

Spaliviero said the executive board comprises 40-50 member states, saddled with taking decisions, assessing UN-Habitat progress according to the strategic plan.

He disclosed that UN-Habitat provided technical support for the National Urban Development policy and also expressed commitment to further support until the policy is approved.