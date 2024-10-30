In a powerful commitment to women’s health and empowerment, the Coronation Women Initiative Network (Coronation WIN) hosted a Wellness Fair and Breast Cancer Awareness campaign across its business locations in Nigeria.

On October 16th, 2024, the event provided free health checks for all employees and vital breast cancer screenings for female employees, aligning with the global observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative reflects Coronation Group’s alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5, which champions gender equality and women’s empowerment.

A highlight of the event was a hybrid session led by AXA Mansard titled ‘Understanding Breast Cancer: Prevention and Early Detection’.

Health Specialist, Dr. Iyanuoluwa Oni emphasised the critical importance of early detection in reducing breast cancer mortality rates, especially in resource-constrained environments, saying that “the World Health Organization’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative aims to reduce global breast cancer mortality rates by 2.5 per cent per year by 2040.

The session, introduced by Coronation WIN chairperson, Pai Gamde and moderated by Sustainability manager Paul Osho, reinforced the organisation’s commitment to employee health and well-being.

Group’s chief marketing and communications officer of Coronation, Ngozi Akinyele stated, “at Coronation, we believe that nurturing great talent goes hand in hand with promoting their health. This event not only highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness but also underscores our commitment to creating a supportive environment for our employees to thrive.”

With breast cancer recognized as the most common cancer globally, Coronation WIN’s involvement in Breast Cancer Awareness Month underlines its dedication to reducing the disease’s impact on women. This initiative promotes health, wellness, and gender equality, strengthening Coronation’s broader agenda for a sustainable future.