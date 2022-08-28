The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Corps member serving in the State, Ismaila Dawudu.

The 28-year-old Ismaila, who hailed from Taraba State, was killed at Yolde Pate NYSC Lodge in Yola South local government area of the State.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Suleman Yahaya Ngoruje, confirmed the incident, saying the Command has launched an investigation to unravel the killers.

“The Police Command under the leadership of C. P. Sikiru Akande is already carrying out investigation to find out those behind the Killing and bring them to book.

“The Command has already meet with the NYSC Officials, so that the lives of NYSC members in Adamawa State could be secured,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nguroje said.

He called on Corps members to go about their normal duties because measures have been put in place to checkmate hoodlums with assurances of guarantee for their safety in Adamawa State.

Also, confirming the incident, the State Director of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Jingi Dennis, said that investigation was already ongoing to unravel the killers of the Corps member.

He described the death of Ismaila Dawudu as “a huge loss not only to Taraba State but the whole nation.”

He noted that the NYSC authorities, the state government and the Police were doing everything possible to unravel the mystery and to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.

He called on the parents of the deceased Corps member to take solace in the fact that thier son died in active service to the nation, adding that death can come at anytime.

Meawnhile, narrating how the Corps member was murdered, a Corps member, who did not want his name mentioned, said that the assailants on arrival at the Lodge, locked up all the doors of the other Corps members before going to the deceased’s room to kill him.

“They used axe in cutting him and thought he was already dead.

“Since all the other Corps members were locked up in their rooms, there was no way for anyone to come to Samaila’s aid,” he explained.