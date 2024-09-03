Prospective Corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme posted to Jigawa State have voiced their dissatisfaction with the quality of meals provided for them at the orientation camp in Dutse, the State capital.

Reports indicated that numerous prospective corps members have criticized the NYSC management for serving what they claimed were insufficient and nutritionally deficient food portions.

The concerns were amplified by photographs shared online, showing a corps member holding a small serving of watery beans accompanied by a slice of yam.

One disgruntled corps member expressed frustration, stating, “That is what we have been facing. They have been feeding us this since we arrived at the camp. This is bad.”

The complaints have prompted a response from the NYSC’s acting spokesperson, Mrs. Carol Lembu, who assured that the issue would be promptly addressed. “Thank you for this information. We will look into this right away,” she stated.