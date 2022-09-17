In the LEADERSHIP Weekend edition of Saturday, September 17, 2022, we published a story titled, “Bagauda Kaltho: Kaduna Journalist Sheds Light On 1995 Bombing.” In the story, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Rima Shawulu, was identified as having visited the hospital where Bagauda Kaltho’s corpse was allegedly deposited in the aftermath of the bomb blast at Durbar Hotel. It has come to our attention that Hon. Shawulu was not in Kaduna at that period in time. For this, we tender our unreserved apology to the lawmaker and retract the story with the mention of his name.

– Editor