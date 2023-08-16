Corruption: Abbas, Stakeholders Laud JAMB Registrar, Seek Reforms

Stakeholders have lauded the registrar of the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede for his contribution to the anti-corruption fight in the country.

Speaking at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behaviour change in Nigeria yesterday in Abuja, the guest speaker, Professor Toyin Falola singled Oloyede for commendation, noting that the registrar has distinguished himself as a public officer and deserves to be celebrated.

While speaking on corruption, the emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa said he was not surprised that the JAMB registrar was being commended and given standing ovation, noting that Oloyede is worthy of emulation having stand out as one of the most trustworthy public servants in the country.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye said: “The timing of this Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behaviour Change in Nigeria, could not have come at a better time than now when the foundation of our social values and norms has become seriously threatened.

“In actual fact, a lot of changes are taking place across the wider Nigerian society. But more worrisome to me, is the emergence and pervasive spread of corruption-inducing social norms across all ethnicities and religious divides.

Despite widespread cultural and religious perception of corruption as a negation of societal values, a survey carried out by ACAN-ICPC in 2020 revealed that corruption among public servants is enabled by community ambivalence towards the proceeds of corruption.

“Corruption is therefore fueled by community expectation of people in office. There is for example a general belief that groups, networks and communities expect the holder of an office to confer benefits from (or of) the office on members of the community regardless of whether (a) the benefits are corrupt practices in themselves (e.g., nepotism), or (b) if the benefits come from proceeds of corruption (e.g., embezzlement).”

While speaking at the programme, the speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen said poor salaries and remuneration of workers are a recipe for corruption.

The speaker, who was represented by Busayo Oluwole-Oke at the event, said this is why the National Assembly is working seriously to review the minimum wage and give Nigerian workers something better.