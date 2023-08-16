Tajudeen Abbas Foundation Assists Less-privileged

Wife of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, has provided humanitarian assistance to the less privileged in Kaduna State as part of her contributions to the uplifting of the downtrodden in the society.

The speaker’s wife through her Fatima Abass Tajudeen Foundation has embarked on a series of empowerment programmes targeted at the downtrodden in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the four- day event which took place recently at the Emir of Zazzau’s Palace, Kaduna, Fatima averred that the objective of the Foundation is to provide adequate and quality healthcare services to all Nigerians. She added that the effort is also to render humanitarian services geared towards the eradication of poverty and illiteracy.

The foundation also wants to embark on job creation and skill acquisition schemes targeted at empowering the youths, women, widows, children, the homeless, orphans, internally displaced persons and other vulnerable persons in the society.

She, however, noted that effective capacity building is dependent on system strengthening via collaborations and sustainable partnerships with relevant local and international stakeholders, such as the government and private agencies, local and foreign non-profit organizations, philanthropists, traditional rulers, religious leaders, academicians, the media, security personnel and the general public.

She disbursed over N3 million to some selected widows in Kaduna. In the same vein, she distributed bags of rice to the vulnerable and adorned widows and vulnerable individuals by distributing over 1,500 exquisite wrappers (atampa).

The wife of the speaker also shared a meal with the almajiri and gave them some bags of rice and shoes. This was accompanied by a generous contribution of two hundred thousand (N200, 000), and donation of bags of rice along with shoes to an orphanage.

A medical outreach which focused on most-prevailing health cases and conditions was carried out on individuals. Preliminary tests were conducted for Malaria, Hepatitis B and C, and in some rare cases RVS, the blood sugar and pressure of persons above 40 years was checked.

For her benevolent act, she was conferred with an award of excellence by the Student Union Government of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The unveiling of the foundation was graced by dignitaries from across Nigeria including the Emir of Zazzau Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli (royal father of the day) and his cabinet, members of the Emirate Council, legislators, wives of lawmakers, representatives of the Kaduna State government, amongst others.