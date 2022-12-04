Renowned African speaker, Professor Patrick Lo Lumumba, has said Africans are accomplices in the misfortunes facing the continent in its development strides.

Speaking as a guest lecturer on a topic, ‘Conspiracy Theory and The Future of Democracy and Development in Africa’ at the graduation ceremony of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15) at the National Institute For Security Studies in Abuja, Professor Lumumba stated that it was only when Africa begins to think of development within the continent and not depending on foreign things, there will be no meaningful development.

The Pan-African activist argued that there may be conspiracy by the West to keep Africa continually dependant, but Africans and their leaders have not done enough to liberate themselves and have also contributed to the underdevelopment of the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further stated that, “it is a shame that after Africa countries gathered in Abuja and agreed to implement 15 per cent of their yearly budget in Health, none of the countries on the continent has implemented this agreement.

“Please, permit me to speak freely, how do you blame international conspiracy for our misfortune when Nigeria, which is the 5th largest oil producing country in the world, has fuel queues in its capital city, Abuja?

“While countries like Qatar, which is smaller than Bauchi has built fantastic stadiums for the World in eight years from a single natural resources, while Nigeria is flaring its gas and wasting the resources. It is a shame and not worthy of a great nation like Nigeria with some many potentials.”

As a way forward, Professor Lumumba said Africa must begin to look towards the energy and ensure that it harness and develop the energy sector as no country can have meaningful development and industries without adequate energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier, the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), in who’s honour a book titled, ‘Manning Nigeria’s Gate’ was launched at the event, said the EMIC 15 participants have been trained on how to mitigate climate change crisis.

Also speaking, the commandant of the institute, Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke, tasked the 78 graduands from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Rwanda and Tanzania to ensure that they are good ambassadors of the institute.