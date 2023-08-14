CoS: Gbajabiamila Is Tinubu’s Best Man For The Job — Group

The 10th National Assembly legislative support group has said that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to appoint immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff (CoS), was a wise one as it will serve as a healthy bridge for continued Executive-Legislature harmonious working relationship.

The group made this known in reaction to the assertion by a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, that President Tinubu should have appointed a former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, or former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, as his Chief of Staff.

In a statement signed by its Conveners, Umeh Faith and Fidelis Sunday, the legislative support group said contrary to Sowunmi’s opinion, President Tinubu, who’s good at spotting talent, chose the best man for the job, which is Gbajabiamila.

The statement reads, “Tinubu’s decision to appoint immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff, is a wise one, as it will serve as a healthy bridge for continued Executive and Legislature harmonious working relationship. Gbajabiamila is a close, loyal ally and one of those who have been under Tinubu’s school of politics and mentoring.

“He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003, to represent the Surulere 1 constituency of Lagos State. From being a member, he rose in the legislative ranks to become the Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Majority Leader of the House, before eventually clinching the Speaker seat in 2019, after defeating his opponent Mohammed Umar Bago. He’s known to be very diplomatic and he has been able to apply his leadership skills to deliver on the main functions expected of any legislator. As a parliamentarian, he understands the yearnings of the citizens, and how best the executive and legislature can work together to achieve that.”