CoS: Gbajabiamila Not In Your Class, Ohanaeze Youths Tell Sowunmi

Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Youth Movement, has berated a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, over his recent assertion that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have appointed a former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, or former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, as his Chief of Staff (CoS) instead of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Sowunmi, who made the assertion during an interview with Channels TV, stated that the two former governors would have given the President exactly what he desired.

But, reacting to Sowunmi’s assertion, Ohanaeze Youths, in a statement by its leaders, Nwabueze Obi and Ekwem Eucharia, chided the PDP chieftain over the statement, which they said was an apparent slight to Tinubu’s CoS, Hon. Gbajabiamila.

The group advised him to watch his utterances as Gbajabiamila, with his achievements, was not in the same class with him.

The group said, “The Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria is a high-ranking official who manages the Office of the President. A CoS duties as assigned by the President are primarily focused on managing the flow of information and people; advising the President on various issues. Gbajabiamila, who’s the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, possesses the needed qualities to carry out this arduous task.

“As the Speaker, Gbajabiamila demonstrated his true passion for issues concerning his constituents and Nigeria as a whole. He worked passionately and tirelessly to address matters of great concern to him and quickly earned a reputation as a brilliantly competent legislator. He has also been a loyal party man and to his political mentor, something Sowunmi can’t relate to. Tinubu definitely made the right choice.”