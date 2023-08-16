Sacked Kano Reps Member To Appeal Tribunal Verdict, Vows To Reclaim Mandate

Embattled member of the House of Representatives representing Tarauni federal constituency of Kano State, Hon. Muktar Umar Zakari (NNPP), has vowed to challenge the judgement of the National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which nullified his election over alleged certificate forgery.

Recall that the Tribunal had sacked Zakari from the legislative seat a few days ago, declaring the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hafizu Kawu, as winner of the Tarauni federal constituency seat being the runner-up in the February 25 elections.

The three-man panel of the Tribunal, led by Justice I.P. Chima, ruled that Zakari was not qualified to contest for the election, having forged his primary school leaving certificate.

However, Zakari denied submitting forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election, saying that the discrepancies in his credentials were due to a change of name, which was legally made according to the stipulated process.

He said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

“For the avoidance of doubt and putting the records straight, I was born Muktar Umar, was enroled in Hausawa Primary School, and graduated as Muktar Umar.

“So as it is in all my academic qualifications from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, which are available for verification.

“However, in my desire to link my two names to the family, I added Zakari to my name and turned Mukthar Umar-Zakari after meeting all the legal and constitutional procedures regarding the change of name.

“These are: swearing to an affidavit; newspaper publication; gazetted the name as required and obtained,” he stated.

The lawmaker added that the change of name was done long before the 2023 general election.

“Having obtained all the documents as contained above, I have without any fear to exercise my right to include Zakari in the name I have sent to Independent National Electoral Commission and fill Form CF001 for contesting the House of Representatives election.

“I have the backing of the law and with legal documents obtained in the competent court.

“Meanwhile, in spite of all these, the court accused me of forgery. This judgement, in effect, is a journey to deny me the right to a fair hearing, forgery of what? Is still the question many commentators are still asking,” he said.

While pledging his respect for the rule of law, Hon. Umar-Zakari said he would challenge the verdict of the Tribunal at the Appeal Court.

“As a law abiding citizen who believe and respect the principles of justice and rule of law, I will continue to pursue justice and fair play to reclaim the mandate given to me by the supreme good people of Tarauni Federal Constituency at the Appeal Court.

“I do hope the Appeal Court will use the discretion bestowed on them by the constitution of the Federation of Nigeria to review the judgement passed by the Honourable Justices of the Tribunal in the interest of peace, stability, rule of law, and constitutional democracy,” he added.