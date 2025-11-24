Coscharis Motors, the exclusive representative of Renault in Nigeria, has unveiled the all-new Renault Koleos and Renault Kardian at the 25th edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair 2025.

The event, held at Eagle Square, Abuja, marked yet another significant stride in the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions.

Speaking at the launch, general manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications of Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, emphasised the brand’s strategic vision to enrich the automotive landscape with products that combine cutting-edge technology, safety and style.

The new Koleos and Kardian embody Renault’s global reputation for design excellence and engineering innovation, tailored to meet the evolving needs of Nigerian drivers.

In his words, “Coscharis is super excited to deliver these two new variants from our Renault brand to the Nigerian market at this time of the year, where both private and public sector players can end the year with a purchase of a brand new vehicle. Likewise, this presents a great opportunity for potential fleet buyers working on their 2026 procurement budget to include the latest vehicles in their purchasing plans.”

One of the highlights of the event was the exclusive test-drive tour of the newly launched models by the DG of NADDC, who took the vehicles on a performance drive within the exhibition ground.

The DG expressed admiration for the vehicles, noting that he was in awe of their powerful performances, refined engineering and impressive handling. His firsthand experience underscored Renault’s commitment to delivering vehicles that combine durability, advanced technology and comfort tailored for Nigerian terrain.

According to him, “the two Renault vehicles are well balanced, smooth and delivers an enjoyable drive within the short time I drove the vehicles”

Also, the sales manager for Coscharis Motors, Ms Leticia Onuzulike, elucidated the features of both vehicles. In her presentation to the audience, she said the Renault Koleos is a refined mid-size SUV, blends premium comfort, advanced driver-assist technologies, robust performance, and an elegant presence fit for both urban and off-road terrains.