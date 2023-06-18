Cote d’Ivoire 2023: Eagles Land In Monrovia To Hunt For Three Crucial Points

Nigeria’s delegation to Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying duel with Sierra Leone arrived in the Liberian capital, Monrovia on Saturday morning, aboard a chartered Air Peace airline Embraer 195.

The aircraft conveying the contingent of 23 players, technical and administrative staff and a few other officials led by President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, landed at the Roberts International Airport at 11.08am local time (12.08pm in Nigeria), and was received by the Ambassador of Nigeria to Liberia, His Excellency Godfrey A. E. Odudigbo, the Head of Chancery, Ms Stella Ahumibe and a few other mission staff.

There were also members of the Nigerian community in Monrovia, led by Deacon Harrison Anikwu as well as officials of the Liberia Football Association.

President of NFF, Alhaji Gusau assured the embassy chieftains that the Super Eagles are in town for business.

“The team is here to work hard and take the three points. It will not be an easy game, but we have the players to do Nigeria proud by winning and qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations finals.”

Head Coach José Santos Peseiro reiterated that neither himself nor the players