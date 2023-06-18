Qatar-based Drug Barons Arrested As NDLEA Intercepts Meth Consignment At Lagos Airport

Qatar-based drug kingpins, Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, alias Murphy and Ugwuoke Peter Oluchukwu, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following the interception of their methamphetamine consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Ugwuoke was the first to be arrested on June 9, 2023 during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers at the departure point, Terminal 2 of the Lagos Airport.

NDLEA officers discovered that the suspect was travelling to Doha with an Ivorian international passport with the name Hien Narcisse. A further scrutiny of his black carry-on luggage led to the discovery of a false bottom concealment of two parcels of crystalline substance that tested positive to methamphetamine weighing 1.00kg.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a Nigerian, who had gone to obtain an Ivorian passport for his travels. He confessed that he travelled to Qatar in August 2022 and returned from the Arab nation abo