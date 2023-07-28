Coup: Ex-President Buhari Expresses Concerns Over Niger, Bazoum

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced his deep concerns regarding the unfolding events in Niger Republic, Nigeria’s neighbouring country to the North.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, Buhari joined millions of Nigerians in expressing shock over recent developments and raised questions about the fate of democracy in the region, especially in light of the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.

He said, “I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else.”

The former Nigerian leader highlighted the critical importance of preserving democracy in Niger and the wider subregion.