Tension In AMML Over Change Of MD

Tension is currently brewing at the Abuja Market Management Limited (AMML), one of the revenue generating agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, the erstwhile Managing Director of AMML stormed his former office and locked out the new acting Managing Director, Engr. Abbas Yakubu.

Recall that the embattled former MD was allegedly suspended by the immediate-past FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, but he subtly obtained a restraining Court order and has been allegedly scheming to retain his appointment with the help of some external forces.

It was gathered that his argument was predicated on the fact that his appointment letter was not tenured and, therefore, he cannot be removed unceremoniously from office.

This argument was said to have been sustained by him, because of some vested interests that have empowered him over the years.

Notwithstanding these facts, Faruk’s employment was terminated by Mr Abubakar Maina on behalf of the AMML’s shareholders vide a letter dated July 17, 2023 and signed by him as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL) the supervisory agency over AMML.

Trouble began when Faruk stormed AMML’s office, located in the Gudu District of Abuja, with some Police officers and locked the MD’s office, insisting that nobody will access it and take possession of same.